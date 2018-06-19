Advert
Bu haber 19 Haziran 2018 15:34:49 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

HDP Milletvekilleri Bugün Canlı Yayında Olacak

HDP Urfa milletvekili adayları Songül Arpa ve Nusrettin Maçin bu akşam Güneydoğu Tv’de canlı yayında olacak.

HDP Urfa milletvekili adayları Songül Arpa ve Nusrettin Maçin bu akşam (18.06.2018) saat: 22.00 da GTV'nin canlı yayın konuğu olacak. Selahattin Demirtaş’ın TRT konuşmasının da yayınlanacağı programda seçim sürecinden ve çalışmalarından da bahsedilecek.
 
