Bu haber 19 Haziran 2018 10:24:05 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Yanmaz, Bahçeli Evler Esnafını Ziyaret Etti

Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Niyazi Yanmaz Bahçeli evler esnafını ziyaret etti.

Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Niyazi Yanmaz seçim çalışmaları kapsamında sürdürdüğü ziyaretlerine Bahçeli Evleri de dâhil etti. Esnaf ile görüşen Yanmaz, sorunların çözümü için canla başla çalışacağının teminatını vererek ziyaretlerini sonlandırdı.
 
