Bu haber 18 Haziran 2018 11:10:03 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Erdoğan; Türkiye Antarktika Üzerinde Söz Sahibi Olacak

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 2019'da Antarktika'ya Bilim Üssü kuracaklarını ve bilim üssü sayesinde Türkiye'nin Antarktika üzerinde söz sahibi 30 ülkeden biri olacağını bildirdi.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, sosyal paylaşım sitesi Twitter'dan Antarktika'ya kurulacak bilim üssüne ilişkin paylaşımda bulundu.
 

Vakit Küresel Vizyon Vakti

"2019'da Antarktika'ya Bilim Üssü kuruyoruz. Bilim Üssü'müz sayesinde Türkiye, Antarktika üzerinde söz sahibi 30 ülkeden biri olacak. Vakit Küresel Vizyon Vakti. Vakit Türkiye Vakti." ifadesini kullanan Erdoğan, paylaşımında projeye ilişkin detayları içeren bir görsele de yer verdi.
 

Türkiye Antarktika Üzerinde Söz Sahibi olacak

"Antarktika Bilim Üssü" başlığıyla hazırlanan görselde, Ulusal Kutup Bilim Programı'nın uygulanmaya başlandığını, Antarktika'ya 40 bilim insanı ile iki sefer düzenlendiği, Antarktika Antlaşması'nın (Madrid Protokolü) TBMM'de onaylandığı, TÜBİTAK Kutup Çağrısı'nın açıldığı belirtilerek, Türkiye'nin Antarktika üzerinde söz sahibi 30 ülkeden biri olacağı bilgisi yer aldı.

 
 
