Bu haber 18 Haziran 2018 08:55:26 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Badıllı, Eski Milletvekiline Bayram Ziyaretinde Bulundu

İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı İmam Badıllı, bayram ziyaretinde bulunan Seydi Eyyüpoğlu ve Ahmet Eyyüpoğlu ile görüştü.

Badıllı, Eski Milletvekiline Bayram Ziyaretinde Bulundu

İYİParti Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı, Eski Milletvekili Seydi Eyyüpoğlu ve Ziraat Odası Başkanı Ahmet Eyyüpoğlu’na Bayram ziyaretinde bulundular.
